The manager revealed the latest team news ahead of their Premier League clash with Tottenham.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Ibrahima Konate will be back for this weekend’s Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

The French defender was absent for the 2-1 away victory over West Ham United at the London Stadium and Klopp revealed earlier this week that he allowed extra time for Konate to recover - confirming he hadn’t missed out due to an injury.

Having struggled with knee and muscle injuries that have seen him miss 13 games this season, the decision to rest the 23-year-old was warranted.

Especially considering that prior to the West Ham victory, he had completed nine games in a row since returning to the team on March 1.

Speaking ahead of the game with Tottenham on Sunday, Klopp also confirmed forward Diogo Jota sustained a knock against the hammers.

He said: “Ibou [Konate] will be back. I guess Naby will train today. I didn’t get the medical report yet. Ox isn’t training. We have a couple of players out, but the ones everyone knows. Diogo got a bad knock in his back, but should be alright.”

Jota ended his one-year goal drought in the 6-1 demolition of Leeds United on March 17 and followed it up with two goals in the following game in the home win over Nottingham Forest - before completing 58 minutes during the week before being replaced by Luis Diaz.

In terms of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, the 29-year-old hasn’t featured since coming off the bench for 21 minutes in the away loss to Manchester City and he hasn’t started a game since the 3-1 loss against Brentford at the start of January.

