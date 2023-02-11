Manchester City have been charged with 115 breaches of Premier League financial rules.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp opted against commenting on the Premier League charging Manchester City with breaching financial rules.

City are alleged to have broken 115 rules from the 2009-10 to the 2017-18 season. An independent commission will now review the case, which reportedly could take up to four years to settle. If found guilty, City be expelled from the Premier League, suspended or given a points deduction.

City have been Liverpool’s closest rival during Klopp’s time as Anfield chief. The Reds won the Premier League in 2020 and finished second to Pep Guardiola’s side in 2019 and 2022.