‘Quality’ Liverpool manager praises 22-year-old’s resurgence after freak injury

He spoke to the media ahead of their Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised Curtis Jones for his recent form following a tough spell on the sidelines.

Klopp described the 22-year-old’s injury as ‘freakish’ during his press conference and was full of admiration for the academy graduate for how he’s recovered.

After being left out of the matchday squad for the away trip to Manchester City, he’s played a minimum of 59 minutes across their last five games - starting four of those as the Reds have won three and drawn twice.

He registered his first assist of the season in the 6-1 away win over Leeds United - which was his first goal contribution of the season - and he recent upturn in form has helped Liverpool to rediscover their form ahead of the final knockings of the season.

Speaking during his press conference this morning, Klopp lauded the academy graduate for his fortitude to recover from his injury issues to force his way back into the team.

“He’s played 5 in a row but it didn’t look like that would be possible because of a freakish injury, we’ve been super careful with him. He couldn’t train a full week because we were in Europe and didn’t train properly if you like. He’s been really good.”

“It’s always like this with academy players, people fancy big transfers so if a young player plays good football people say: ‘that’s OK but I’d rather bring him or him in’. He is only in the squad because he has real quality. He is safe on the ball, defending well.”

With question marks over Liverpool’s midfield heading into the summer transfer window, Jones was a player that many felt could depart in the summer - but his recent form has certainly changed that narrative.

The likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner are all out of contract at the end of this season, plus Juventus loan-ee Arthur Melo will return to Italy which means their midfield options could be massively fractured and the welcome return to form of Jones will help to ease some worries ahead of the summer.

Having played 91 times for his boyhood club, he’s registered eight goals and 11 assists during that time and he’ll be hoping to maintain his recent form from now until the end of the season.

