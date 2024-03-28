Michael Edwards has returned to Liverpool. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

He was a figure unbeknown to almost everyone inside Anfield as he took charge of his maiden Premier League game.

Many of the purists might not have been too aware of Roberto De Zerbi or his background as he led his Brighton team for the first time. Two days prior when appointed the Seagulls' new boss, the masses hadn't likely even heard of his name.

But by the end of a crisp Autumn afternoon, the Italian had announced himself to English football. An enthralling 3-3 draw against Liverpool was De Zerbi's great arrival to these shores.

Brighton led the game by two goals before trailing with seven minutes remaining before Leandro Trossard completed his hat-trick. In truth, the visitors deserved a share of the spoils. Graham Potter's void he left behind when making the switch to Chelsea was regarded as irreplaceable by some given the magnificent job he carried out on the south coast. In 2021-22, Brighton had finished a record ninth place and had raced into fourth in the early stages of 2022-23. Yet after 90 minutes, De Zerbi displayed the formative signs he'd not only continue Potter's fine work but surpass it.

And now as the former Shakhtar Donetsk boss prepares to stand in the Merseyside technical area as Brighton face Liverpool on Sunday, he's classed as a leading candidate to make it a permanent stay.

While the layman hadn't been acquainted with De Zerbi, Klopp's footballing acumen meant he knew what Liverpool would be facing. Ahead of the game, the Liverpool manager said: "Brighton is doing an incredible job, he did an incredible job as Sassuolo and Shakhtar. Probably most of the people saw, or remember the game, against [Real] Madrid - a really good game. That's him. He's a really brave coach, he's very influential. I don't know how good his English is at the moment, it could be a bit [of] an issue, but apart from that his football idea suits Brighton."

The performance was no fluke because of the proverbial new manager bounce. Brighton's trajectory would only continue one way. They'd go on to beat the Reds twice more - first a 2-1 FA Cup triumph before Klopp's men suffered a chastening 3-0 loss at the AMEX Stadium in the reverse league fixture. In fairness, Liverpool were not the only scalp Brighton claimed. Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea were beaten as the Seagulls earned a record sixth-place finish - and Europa League qualification - as well as reaching the FA Cup semi-finals.

Results were not just impressive but performances were easy on the eye, with De Zerbi's style of football lauded. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, who may be regarded as the most gifted coach of all-time, said of De Zerbi: "There is no team playing the way they play - it's unique. I had the feeling when he arrived the impact he would have in the Premier League would be great - I didn't expect him to do it in this short space of time.

"He creates 20 or 25 chances per game, better by far than most opponents. He monopolises the ball in a way it hasn't been for a long time"

It's De Zerbi's achievements last season which has placed him on Fenway Sports Group's list of candidates to replace Klopp, whose time in the Anfield hot seat culminates in less than two months after his bombshell announcement.

Brighton haven't been able to match their previous form this season, having exited the Europa League in the last 16 and sit eighth in the league. There are mitigating circumstances, however, with the challenges of playing twice per week in Europe for the first time significant. What's more, the Seagulls' two star players were sold as Liverpool swooped for Alexis Mac Allister for £35 million while Moises Caicedo joined Chelsea for a British record £111 million. That ripped the heartbeat from the starting line-up.

In fairness, if Brighton were eighth in any usual season then it would be regarded as an outstanding feat. Such are the standards De Zerbi has hit that expectations have been raised.

In truth, it's scarcely a surprise De Zerbi is in the mix to succeed Klopp along with former Liverpool midfielder and Bayern Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso and Sporting Lisbon supremo Ruben Amorim. He's got admirers aplenty and deploys the style of football that excites.