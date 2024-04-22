Liverpool managerial candidate 'leaves for England in private jet' to hold talks with owners
Ruben Amorim has reportedly flown into England to hold talks with West Ham about becoming their new manager.
CNN in Portugal reports that the Sporting CP boss is to have discussion with the Hammers’ owners about succeeding David Moyes as their new boss.
Amorim was regarded as the frontrunner to replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager at the end of the season after Xabi Alonso committed his future to Bayer Leverkusen. But The Athletic has suggested that the Reds are unlikely to appoint Amorim. who is on track to guide Sporting to a Portuguese league and cup double this season.
CNN (via Sport Witness) suggests that the West Ham have chartered a private jet for Amroim and his agent Raul Costa to travel to London. Sporting are said to have Tuesday and Wednesday off training.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.