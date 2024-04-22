Ruben Amorim. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim has reportedly flown into England to hold talks with West Ham about becoming their new manager.

CNN in Portugal reports that the Sporting CP boss is to have discussion with the Hammers’ owners about succeeding David Moyes as their new boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amorim was regarded as the frontrunner to replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager at the end of the season after Xabi Alonso committed his future to Bayer Leverkusen. But The Athletic has suggested that the Reds are unlikely to appoint Amorim. who is on track to guide Sporting to a Portuguese league and cup double this season.