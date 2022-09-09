Liverpool may go a month without Premier League fixture amid ‘major concerns’ claim

Liverpool are due to play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge next week but reports suggest it could be postponed.

The Reds’ clash against Wolves at Anfield tomorrow has been postponed following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II aged 96.

All games across England have been called off as a mark of respect.

Liverpool play Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday before travelling to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Sunday 18 September.

But that match may also not go ahead.

The Queen’s funeral is thought to to take place on Monday 19 September.

And Telegraph reporter Ben Rumsby has said there is a ‘major concern’ football fixtures will be played because of police being redeloyed to cope with crowds expected in London.

He wrote on Twitter: “Told there are major concerns about football fixtures taking place NEXT weekend due to the likelihood of police being redeployed en masse to London ahead of the Queen’s funeral.”

The Premier League will then take a pause for the international break.

Liverpool are then not in action until they face Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday 1 October.

That would mean Jurgen Klopp’s side go virtually a month without a Premier League game.