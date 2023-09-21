Jurgen Klopp gave no hints away when asked about his Liverpool team plans for the Europa League.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jurgen Klopp was in no mood to give any hints away when it came to his Liverpool starting line-up.

The Reds boss gave a curt retort after he was asked if the Europa League was a chance to hand minutes to those on the periphery of his squad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Absolutely no information about that," said Klopp speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of this evening's Group E curtain-raiser against Austrian outfit LASK. "You will have to wait until tomorrow - have look at the line-up. Enjoy it or don't but accept it then we go. We are here to compete not to give opportunities for nobody. Not ours and not for them.”

So the media and Kopites alike will have to make only conjectures about who will be named in the XI. We'll have to wait and see if Ryan Gravenberch is handed a full debut following his £34 million arrival from Bayern Munich, exciting 17-year-old winger Ben Doak receives his maiden start after penning a new long-term contract or whether Caoimhin Kelleher replaces Alisson Becker in goal.

In truth, it's difficult to see Klopp not making changes. There have been scant opporuntities when previously competing in the Champions League to hand talisman Mo Salah some respite, for example.

However, it could appear that Virgil van Dijk will be in the starting line-up. The fact that the Liverpool captain was put up for media duties alongside Klopp suggests that he indeed will lead out the side at the Raiffeisen Arena.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Van Dijk has been forced to miss the Reds' past two games through suspension after being sent-off in the 2-1 victory over Newcastle United last month. However, the clash against LASK is an opportunity for the centre-back to regain any match fitness lost, as well as providing leadership.