Liverpool’s fixture against Fulham in the Premier League will be rearranged.

Liverpool are set for an extended break later this month after Fulham's advance into the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The Cottagers defeated Leeds United 2-0 on Tuesday night to move into the last eight of the competition for the first time since 2010.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Quarter-final matches take place on the weekend of Friday 17 March. And, as a result, the Reds' Premier League fixture against Fulham - scheduled for Saturday 18 March - has been postponed.

The rearranged game against Marco Silva’s side - who are the surprise package of the season and sit sixth - is likely to take place in either April or May.

A club statement said: “Liverpool’s home Premier League clash with Fulham next month will be rearranged.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The game was scheduled to be played at Anfield on Saturday, March 18 but must now be switched due to the Cottagers’ progress to the quarter-finals of the Emirates FA Cup.

“A new date and time for the match will be confirmed on Liverpoolfc.com in due course."

It means that Liverpool will have a 17-day break between games due to the international break at the end of March.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Klopp's men travel to Real Madrid for a Champions League last-16 second-leg tie on Wednesday 15 March. Liverpool have a three-goal deficit to turn around at the Santiago Bernabeu after suffering a humbling 5-2 loss at Anfield.

But then the Reds aren't in action until they face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday 1 April.

While Liverpool have another fixture to cram into their diary, it gives Klopp and his staff some additional time on the training ground to work with the squad over that weekend before the likes of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker jet off to represent their respective nations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool are not giving up hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League despite their faltering season. As things stand, they sit seventh in the table.