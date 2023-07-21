Register
Liverpool may have just stopped Manchester City from securing €100 million signing

Manchester City are keen to sign RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 21st Jul 2023, 12:57 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 13:01 BST

RB Leipzig have insisted they are not under financial pressure to sell Josko Gvardiol to Manchester City - after already cashing in on Dominik Szoboszlai.

City are keen to sign the defender, who is valued at €100 million. But it appears that Pep Guardiola’s side have hit an impasse over recruiting Gvardiol.

Liverpool paid £60.1 million when they met the release clause to sign Szoboszli from Leipzig earlier this summer. That has made the Bundesliga outfit’s bank balance very healthy.

And according to Leipzig sporting director Max Eberl, City are still ‘far apart’ from meeting their valuation of Gvardiol.

Speaking to Sky Sport Germany, he said: “Manchester City would like to have him but currently, we are still far apart.

“The transfer of Szoboszlai has secured us financially. We don’t need the money. We would prefer Josko to stay.”

