Liverpool midfield target gives 30-word update on future after failed £70m transfer

Moises Caicedo has been linked with Liverpool after almost joining Arsenal in the January transfer window.

Moises Caicedo insists his full focus is on ending the season strongly with Brighton - and not about his future.

The midfielder is one of several names linked with a move to Liverpool ahead of a pivotal summer transfer window. Jurgen Klopp is set to make at least two additions to bolster his Reds engine room - and has parked interest in Jude Bellingham in the process.

Caicedo has been a key player during a superb campaign for Brighton, scoring scored one goal in 33 outings. The Seagulls sit seventh in the Premier League table and prepare to face Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Sunday.

The Ecuador international had his heart set on a move to Arsenal in the January transfer window but a £70 million bid was rebuffed by Brighton.

While Caicedo was disappointed that he could not join the Gunners, he’s determined to finish this term strongly. Speaking to The Telegraph, he said: “I just want to have a really good season with Brighton now, to finish off the season well and play really well and then we’ll see what happens next season.”

On his failed move to Arsenal, Caicedo - who has since signed a new contract at Brighton - said: “I was really close to going. I suffered a lot. That’s why I continue to do things well. [But] it was tough. At the beginning when I didn’t end up going, lots of people would make fun of me on Instagram. People treated me badly. I didn’t check my social media because it would hurt me to see things.”