On-loan Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton has had a red card successfully rescinded.

Morton is currently spending the season at Hull City where he is thriving. The Reds academy product has made 20 appearances, recording two goals and three assists as the Tigers sit just one point and one place outside the Championship play-offs. His eye-catching performances have also seen him break into the England under-21s set-up.

However, Morton was controversially sent off in Hull's 3-1 loss to Sheffield Wednesday on New Year's Day. The game was goalless when the 21-year-old received his marching orders for what appeared to be a fair challenge on Wednesday's Djeidi Gassama in the 35th minute.

Liam Rosenior's side opted to appeal the decision. And an FA independent disciplinary commission deemed a wrongful dismissal. That means that Morton will not have to serve a three-match ban and is available for Hull's FA Cup third-round tie against Birmingham City tomorrow.

An FA statement said: "Hull City's Tyler Morton will be available for their next three games following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal. The midfielder was sent off for serious foul play during their EFL Championship game against Sheffield Wednesday on Monday, 1 January 2024."

Morton has made a total of nine appearances for Liverpool after a breakthrough campaign in 2021-22. He was loaned to Blackburn Rovers last season where he played 46 times and was rewarded with a new long-term contract at Anfield.

Speaking after Morton's Champions League full debut in Liverpool's 2-1 victory over AC Milan at the San Siro in December 2021, manager Jurgen Klopp said: "It was a big pleasure to watch the boy playing. The football knowledge, the football brain he showed tonight was absolutely exceptional.