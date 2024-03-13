Liverpool training. Picture: Liverpool FC/ Youtube

Liverpool have been put through their paces ahead of their Europa League last-16 second leg against Sparta Prague on Thursday (20.00 GMT).

The Reds have undergone a session at the AXA Training Centre this afternoon ahead of the Anfield encounter. Jurgen Klopp's side hold a 5-1 aggregate lead from last week's meeting in the Czech capital but he wants rhythm to continue as Liverpool battle to win four trophies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And there is some good news on the injury front as Ryan Gravenberch joined in the session. The midfielder has been absent since suffering ankle ligament damage in the Carabao Cup final victory over Chelsea last month. Gravenberch has missed the past four games. It is unclear if the Dutchman will be back for Sparta or indeed Sunday's FA Cup tie against Manchester United but it is an indication that he is making progress.

Virgil van Dijk is also back in the group. The Liverpool skipper was not involved in yesterday's session as his workload is being managed amid the hectic fixture schedule. However, van Dijk was indeed rubbing shoulders with the rest of his team-mates.

But fellow centre-back Ibrahima Konate could not be sighted. The defender limped off in the first leg against Sparta and missed Sunday's 1-1 draw against Premier League title rivals Manchester City. Konate trained away from the main group yesterday. Klopp revealed after the City game that the France international has a 'good chance' of featuring against United.

Curtis Jones (ankle), Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee) and Alisson Becker (hamstring) continue their respective comebacks along with Diogo Jota (knee), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Joel Matip (knee) and youngsters Stefan Bajcetic (other) and Ben Doak (knee).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad