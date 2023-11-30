The Liverpool midfielder has announced that he has signed with Adidas.

Stefan Bajectic has become the second Liverpool player in a week to put pen to paper with Adidas.

The midfielder has penned an agreement with the German sports brand. He follows in the footsteps of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has signed a multi-million-pound multi-year deal with Adidas.

The Reds' vice-skipper ended his long-running association with Under Armour and wore unreleased Adidas Predators in last weekend's 1-1 draw at Manchester City. The association got off to a flying start, with Alexander-Arnold firing home Liverpool's equaliser with a fine finish.

Mo Salah is also sponsored by Adidas and now Bajcetic has joined the Liverpool pair. Announcing the news on Instagram, he said: "It’s always been @adidasfootball."

Bajcetic - signed from Celta Vigo in December 2020 - enjoyed a fine breakthrough season at Anfield last term. He made a total of 19 appearances and was rewarded with a long-term contract before being forced to undergo adductor surgery in March.

The 19-year-old has been limited to just two appearances this campaign, having sustained a calf issue and Liverpool are being cautious with his return to ensure he suffers no long-lasting problems.

Anfield manager Jurgen Klopp said on Bajcetic's recovery earlier this month: “Let me say it like this, Stefan’s quality, potential, talent or whatever, everybody could see and it’s incredible. What a player. But he was not ready yet, that’s how it is. They’re still growing, these boys. They’re all different.

“We have other players with a different body, and OK that’s fine. With others, it’s a bit too early, so we just have to put the brake on again and just wait until that’s all fine. Then Liverpool FC has a wonderful player, a wonderful player, to use. But there’s absolutely no time that we can put on that, and we will not, we just have to wait.