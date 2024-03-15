Jay Spearing has had his red card for Liverpool under-21s rescinded.

Spearing, who serves as a player-coach for the academy, was given a red card in Barry Lewtas' side's 0-0 draw against Reading in Premier League 2 last weekend. The midfielder, who made 55 Liverpool first-team appearances between 2008-2013, was adjudged to have made a deliberate handball on the goalline. Goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek saved the subsequent penalty.

However, the Reds appealed the decision and it was overturned after video footage determined the ball hit Spearing's knee. It means that he can feature for the under-21s against Manchester City at the AXA Training Centre on Sunday.

"The Reds sent an appeal to the Premier League and Spearing is now available to feature for the U21s in his player-coach role in Sunday's home meeting with Manchester City."

Spearing came through the youth system at Liverpool during his playing days and helped the club win the League Cup in 2012. After his exit a year later, he went on to have a successful career in the Football League with Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool and Tranmere Rovers.