Stefan Bajcetic and former Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders suffered another heavy loss.

Life away from Anfield is proving a challenge for Pep Lijnders. More of a challenge, in fact. Things went from bad to worse for Liverpool’s former assistant manager as Red Bull Salzburg suffered a second heavy defeat in five days.

Lijnders was revered during his time as Jurgen Klopp’s right-hand man at Anfield, with the pair winning seven major trophies including the Premier League and Champions League. But after setting out on his own managerial journey, taking the reins at Austrian giants Salzburg in the summer, things have not been straightforward.

Assisted by former Liverpool elite development coach Vitor Matos, Lijnders signed Bobby Clark for £10 million from his former employers - as well as recruiting the highly-rated Stefan Bajcetic on a season-long loan.

The aim this season will very much be to win the Austrian Bundesliga title after Salzburg’s 10-year dominance came to an end last term. Die Rotten Bull will also have been eyeing a decent run in the Champions League and aiming to make it in the knockout stage.

Yet as we reach the second international break, it’s quite the opposite and Lijnders seems to be under some early pressure. Salzburg suffered a 4-0 home defeat by French side Brest in the Champions League last Tuesday. The Dutchman would have demanded a response as they faced current Austrian champions Sturm Graz yesterday - but it proved the opposite. Salzburg sunk to a 5-0 loss, leaving them fifth in the table and six points adrift of leaders Graz. What’s more, it was their biggest league defeat since 2008.

Bajcetic made his fifth appearance but couldn’t stop the rot and picked a booking up in the process. On the loss, Lijnders said: "Sturm were better in every moment of the game. If we learn from today's experience, it will be a good season. Then we can take steps forward. Otherwise not. After the defeat against Rapid and the clear defeat in Prague, we have suffered a breakdown. The temporary absence of Bidstrup and the long absence of Kjaergaard are also heavy. We have lost confidence, and instability has set in. We simply have to defend better in the last line."

Meanwhile, Kronen Zeitung says that Lijnders has ‘lost credit’ after a good start in the hot seat although it would be too early to wield the axe.