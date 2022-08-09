Naby Keita has a big chance to show his Liverpool worth amid a midfield injury crisis.

It's a topic that has been raging among Kopites even before Liverpool started the new season.

But after the Reds opened the campaign with a 2-2 draw at newly-promoted Fulham in what was a seldom, slipshod performance, the debate has intensified.

It's early days, of course. The new term is still at an embryonic stage.

But after losing out on the Premier League title by just a point to Manchester City last season, every false step irks.

Pep Guardiola's side already have a two-point advantage as they did what Liverpool couldn't in the capital 24 hours later - cruising to a 2-0 win at West Ham United.

Panic buttons will hardly be pressed at this formative stage. There are still 37 games remaining and 111 points up for grabs.

But the Reds can ill-afford to give City any more of a lead in the coming weeks.

And that will mean Klopp coming up with the solutions in Liverpool's engine room.

The current injury situation is a cause of concern. Ninety minutes into the new season and there are already three midfielders injured; Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring), Curtis Jones (calf) and Thiago Alcantara (hamstring).

Even before Thiago ominously limped off the Craven Cottage turf, questions were raised about Liverpool's strength in the middle of the park.

Naby Keita limped off injured in Liverpool’s draw at Fulham. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Yet Klopp has been - and still remains - steadfast he won't be recruiting the much-vaunted Jude Bellingham or anyone else.

Perhaps if Naby Keita was absent for a while longer, the Anfield chief would have been swayed.

Keita was deemed unready to feature against Fulham having been ill in the build-up to the clash.

But with the Guinea international set to return for the trip to Crystal Palace on Monday, he has arguably never been as important.

Since being signed from RB Leipzig for £52.75 million in 2017, a club-record signing at the time, Keita's split the opinion of supporters.

Despite helping Liverpool claim every trophy possible, he's still to win over large sections of fans.

Former Reds midfielder Didi Hamann was particularly scathing after a 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid in October.

“He is simply not good enough for Liverpool, he will never make it as a Liverpool player,” Hamann told RTE.

“He wants to play with the ball but he’s not good enough to play with it. If you are in the centre of midfield you have got to do two jobs, attack and defend.”

Injuries are one significant reason why Keita has his detractors. The most Premier League appearances he's made in a single campaign came in 2018-19 when he played 25 times. Last term, Keita racked up 23 top-flight games and a total of 2,083 minutes in all competitions.

Naby Keita. Picture: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

What's more consistent performances have been found wanting.

There have been flashes of brilliance and some wonderful long-range goals. There have also been several dominant displays when he's bossed the midfield and it's appears everything has finally clicked for him.

Yet there have been too many games when Keita has not offered enough both going forward and defensively. Too many false dawns.

Out of contract at the end of the season, there are those indifferent to whether he stays or leaves for free. Others are ambivalent.

But Keita has a stark chance now to prove his critics wrong and become a cast-iron starter - something that’s continually eluded him on Merseyside.

He is the likeliest candidate to replace Thiago and join Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in midfield against Palace

Granted, Keita is of a different ilk to Thiago.

In fairness, there aren't too many like the swashbuckling Spaniard when at his zenith.

But there's still a glaring opportunity for Keita to prove his full worth.

Aged 27, he is in the peak years. He has to be Klopp’s go-to man at this vital juncture of his career.

Klopp’s other options are 36-year-old James Milner and teenage pair Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho.