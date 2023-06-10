Liverpool midfielder ‘on verge’ of Aston Villa transfer after major signing announced

Aston Villa announced the signing of Youri Tielemans and are said to be eyeing a departing Liverpool star

Aston Villa are close to completing the free transfer of departing Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlin, according to reports.

The Birmingham club announced the arrival of Youri Tielemans on Saturday night, with the midfielder to join the club on July 1 when his contract expires at Leicester City.

The Belgian turned down fresh terms at the Foxes and is one of several players poised to leave the club following their relegation from the Premier League.

TalkSPORT reports Oxlade-Chamberlin is also set for a move to Villa Park, with his Liverpool contract set to run out later this month.

Liverpool confirmed last month the midfielder would leave Anfield, alongside Naby Keita, James Milner and Roberto Firmino.

Keita has already agreed a move to Werder Bremen, after 129 appearances and 11 goals in five seasons on Merseyside.

Milner has been linked with Brighton and Hove Albion as well as hometown club Leeds United, although it is unclear where his future lies.

Firmino has been linked with Real Madrid as he said farewell to Liverpool with a goal against Aston Villa in his final Anfield appearance.

The Reds honoured the departing quartet in their final home game of the season and speaking on the pitch, Oxlade-Chamberlin hinted he would be staying in the Premier League.

He said last month: “I don’t know what happens next, I don’t know where. It’ll be a busy summer chasing after him [his son] and seeing what comes next.

“I’m sure I’ll probably be back here at some point, in the difficult away dressing room against these fans, I’ve done it before! I’ll try and do my best, if I manage to score or anything, I won’t be celebrating, I can promise you that. I told Virgil I might be able to dribble past him for the first time in forever, because I’ll be that motivated to do well against the boys!”

Announcing their move for Tielemans, Villa stated: “Aston Villa is delighted to announce that the club has reached an agreement to sign Youri Tielemans.

“The Belgian international will officially become a Villan on July 1 after his contract with Leicester City has expired.

“Tielemans has played at the highest level throughout his career, with Anderlecht and Monaco among his former clubs, and he has most recently played in the Premier League at Leicester City, where his goal helped the Foxes win the FA Cup in 2021.

