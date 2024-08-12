James McConnell and Bobby Clark of Liverpool with the Carabao Cup in the dressing room after the Carabao Cup Final between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on February 25, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Leeds United are among the clubs linked with Liverpool midfielder Bobby Clark.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have reportedly rejected a new bid for Bobby Clark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clark joined Liverpool three years ago from Newcastle United for £1.5 million and has made impressive progress on Merseyside. Last season, he played 11 senior games; including a full Premier League debut, an outing off the bench in the Reds’ Carabao Cup final triumph over Chelsea at Wembley and scored maiden senior goal in a 6-1 triumph over Sparta Prague in the Europa League.

The 19-year-old is still to feature in pre-season after picking up a back injury at the end of last term. However, he is currently behind the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch in the midfield pecking order. At the same time, new head coach Arne Slot is interested in signing Spain international Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

As a result, Red Bull Salzburg are trying to prise Clark to Austria, with ex-Reds assistant manager Pep Lijnders coveting a reunion. According to The Athletic, Liverpool have rebuffed Salzburg’s latest offer of£8.2 million. The Reds value him closer to £12 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clark has attracted loan interest from Championship clubs including Leeds United, Coventry City and Norwich City but could depart permanently if an offer deemed accepted is lodged. Clark is back in training after his injury but did not feature in either of Liverpool’s pre-season friendlies against Sevilla and Las Palmas at Anfield on Sunday. On Sunday evening, Clark took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a wordless photo of himself in black and white. Some supporters speculate that it is a way for the teenager to hint at his goodbyes.

Liverpool have agreed their first significant sale of the summer, with Fabio Carvalho set to join Brentford for up to £27.5 million. Speaking to reporters, Slot said after the Reds friendly double-header: "From what's been told to me, there is an agreement in place, but I haven't spoken with our club.

"I was fully focused today on this game, so I don't know exactly what the status of him is, but that was, of course, the reason why he wasn't selected today."