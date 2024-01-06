The midfielder has scored four goals in 12 appearances for Liverpool under-21s.

Liverpool under-21s captain Tom Hill has revealed he'd be open to leaving on loan in the January transfer window.

The midfielder has been handed the armband by young Reds coach Barry Lewtas this season. He's made 12 appearances so far, scoring four goals and recording two assists. Hill was also named on the bench for Jurgen Klopp's side's 2-1 defeat by Union SG in the Europa League last month while he made his first-team debut in a Carabao Cup loss to Aston Villa in 2019.

Hill, who has been with Liverpool since under-six level, is one of the older players in the under-21s. And while he's not in a rush to depart, he admitted a loan to gain more senior experience would appeal.

Hill, 21, told Liverpool's match-day programme: "I’ve had a good run of games this season and I just want to keep consistent with that and not look too far into the future,” he said.

“I just want to enjoy my football. I’m not rushing anything. If something comes loan-wise I’ll take it, if not it doesn’t. I’m just enjoying playing consistent football and not looking too far ahead.

“It’s been a good experience to lead the lads. As one of the older lads in the team, I’ve been around for longer and I think I’ve always been quite vocal on the pitch.

“Barry has given me the armband this season and I’ve grown into it. It has definitely given me confidence because Barry sees me as somebody he can trust. Being an older lad in the group, if there’s any issues he can come to me and talk about it.