Register
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch snubbed yet again despite triple injury blow

Ryan Gravenberch will not be on international duty with Holland this week.

By Will Rooney
Published 9th Oct 2023, 15:13 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 15:14 BST
Ryan Gravenberch of Liverpool showing their appreciation to the fans at the end of during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool FC at American Express Community Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)Ryan Gravenberch of Liverpool showing their appreciation to the fans at the end of during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool FC at American Express Community Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Ryan Gravenberch of Liverpool showing their appreciation to the fans at the end of during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool FC at American Express Community Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Ryan Gravenberch has again been snubbed a place in the Holland squad - despite injuries biting,

Gravenberch pulled out of duty for the under-21s last month having only just signed for Liverpool from Bayern Munich on summer transfer deadline day. The midfielder wanted to use the hiatus of the season as opportunity to settle in at Anfield and adapt to his new surroundings.

His decision was criticised by Holland boss Roland Koeman and revealed he was ‘not happy’ with Gravenberch. The ex-Everton manager insisted it was obligatory to go on international duty, while Holland under-21s chief Michael Reiziger also took aim.

Most Popular

As a consequence, the 21-year-old was left out of both the Netherlands’ senior and under-21s for the curent international break taking place. That’s despite Gravenberch making a bright start to his Liverpool career, recording one goal and two assists in seven appearances so far.

And although Noa Lang, Steven Berghuis (both injury) and Mark Flekken (illness) have pulled out of the Holland set-up, Gravenberch has remained surplus to requirements. Instead, Calvin Stengs and Andries Noppert have been included while Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen has been promoted from the under-21s. Manwhile, in the age-group squad, Maatsen and Rav van den Berg’s (injury) respective absences see Neraysho Kasanwirjo and Julian Baas called into action.

Instead, Gravenberch will remain on Merseyside along with the likes of Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Curtis Jones as well as the injured players such fellow countryman Cody Gakpo and Thiago Alcantara.

Related topics:Holland