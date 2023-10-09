Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch snubbed yet again despite triple injury blow

Ryan Gravenberch will not be on international duty with Holland this week.

Ryan Gravenberch has again been snubbed a place in the Holland squad - despite injuries biting,

Gravenberch pulled out of duty for the under-21s last month having only just signed for Liverpool from Bayern Munich on summer transfer deadline day. The midfielder wanted to use the hiatus of the season as opportunity to settle in at Anfield and adapt to his new surroundings.

His decision was criticised by Holland boss Roland Koeman and revealed he was ‘not happy’ with Gravenberch. The ex-Everton manager insisted it was obligatory to go on international duty, while Holland under-21s chief Michael Reiziger also took aim.

As a consequence, the 21-year-old was left out of both the Netherlands’ senior and under-21s for the curent international break taking place. That’s despite Gravenberch making a bright start to his Liverpool career, recording one goal and two assists in seven appearances so far.

And although Noa Lang, Steven Berghuis (both injury) and Mark Flekken (illness) have pulled out of the Holland set-up, Gravenberch has remained surplus to requirements. Instead, Calvin Stengs and Andries Noppert have been included while Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen has been promoted from the under-21s. Manwhile, in the age-group squad, Maatsen and Rav van den Berg’s (injury) respective absences see Neraysho Kasanwirjo and Julian Baas called into action.