Liverpool midfielder spotted training away from main group during Dubai session

Curtis Jones spotted training away from main group during Liverpool session.

Liverpool have continued their warm-weather training camp as they build up for the restart of the 2022-23 season later this month.

The Reds travelled to Dubai on Monday afternoon and prepare for matches in the Dubai Super Cup against Lyon (Sunday 11 December) and AC Milan (Friday 16 December).

Liverpool uploaded pictures of their sessions on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning in the United Arab Emirates.

Naby Keita, who has not played since July, Luis Diaz and Joel Matip were all involved after their respective injuries. That's a boost for Jurgen Klopp ahead of the campaign recommencing against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Thursday 22 December.

However, in Wednesday's session, it appeared that Curtis Jones was running on his own away from the rest of the group. The midfielder, who recently signed a new contract until 2027, was also wearing trainers rather than boots and snapped alongside habilitation fitness coach Dr David Rydings.

Curtis Jones runs alongside a Liverpool backroom staff member in Dubai. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jones has struggled with injuries this season because of a stress reaction of the tibia and the Reds have been patient. The 21-year-old missed Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat of Southampton before the hiatus of the campaign for the World Cup.

Jones has made seven appearances for Klopp's side in 2022-23.

In addition, Diogo Jota and Arthur Melo are continuing their rehabilitation in Dubai. Jota suffered a severe calf injury in October and reportedly won't be back available for selection until early February.

Arthur, meanwhile, underwent thigh surgery in the same month. He's made just one substitute appearance since arriving from Juventus on a season-long loan.