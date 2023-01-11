Liverpool transfer news as midfielder is linked with West Brom, QPR and Reading.

Liverpool youngster Leighton Clarkson is being targeted by three clubs during the January transfer window, according to reports.

Football Insider claims that Championship trio West Brom, QPR and Reading all interested in signing the midfielder on loan this month.

Clarkson, 21, is currently thriving during his loan spell at Aberdeen. In the first half of the season, he's recorded five goals and two assists as the Dons sit fourth in the Scottish Premiership.

Pittodrie manager Jim Goodwin recently insisted that Liverpool are happy with the progress the England under-20 international is making north of the border.

He said: “We are really pleased with the progress he is making and Liverpool have kept really close tabs on him. They are delighted with his continued development, playing week in, week out in the Scottish Premiership.

“He has been one of our better, more consistent players of the season. Leighton gives us that little creativity in the middle of the pitch. He is growing and growing from strength to strength I believe. Liverpool are delighted and are not looking to bring him back.”

Still, Jurgen Klopp's side could recall Clarkson and send him elsewhere should they feel it would enhance his development.

West Brom have been in barnstorming form since Carlos Corberan succeeded Steve Bruce as manager in October. Having sat second bottom when he arrived at the Hawthorns, the Baggies are now eighth in the table and one point outside the play-offs.

QPR and Reading - who sit 12th and 13th respectively - are also eyeing top-six finishes.