Sheffield United have been linked with a January transfer for Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton.

Tyler Morton has admitted he would be open to leaving Liverpool in the January transfer window.

The midfielder enjoyed two excellent loan spell at Championship clubs Blackburn Rovers and Hull City in the previous two seasons. But since returning to Anfield, Morton has been on the periphery of things. The likes of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Wataru Endo have been preferred in deep-lying roles.

As a result, Morton has made just four appearances for Arne Slot’s side this term. The latest arrived in last Saturday’s 4-0 FA Cup third-round victory over Accrington Stanley. He featured for an hour before being withdrawn.

Morton was wanted by German sides Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig last summer. But Liverpool kept hold of him for cover after allowed Stefan Bajcetic join Red Bull Salzburg on loan and sold Bobby Clarke to the Austrian outfit. Sheffield United are said to be keen on signing Morton this month in their pursuit of Premier League promotion.

And the 22-year-old has confessed he would be keen to be ‘selfish’ and depart’ his boyhood club Liverpool. Speaking to LFCTV, Morton said: “It’s been tough for me this season, minutes-wise,.

“I think I’ve handled it very well, I’ve kept my head down and have given everything every day. I think I do deserve the chance and hopefully people thought I took it. I think I had a good game and it was exciting, and when you don’t get many chances, you’ve got to take them and I feel like I did today.

“This month is a big month for myself. It’s decision time and I feel ready to kick on and be a proper professional, if that’s here or someone else. I need to be a bit selfish and go with however I feel.”

Morton was one younger member of Liverpool’s squad who was kept at Anfield in the summer. The likes of Bajcetic, Ben Doak (Middlesbrough) and Owen Beck (Blackburn) were granted temporary exits.

Speaking in October, head coach Arne Slot revealed it was a balancing act before heaping praise on ‘quality’ Morton who is capable of being a Premier League regular. Slot said: “That is the balance we always try to find with our players, also with our very talented ones and sometimes that means you bring them on a loan – Stefan Bajcetic was a very good example to that.

“And for Ben Doak, it's similar. He also went to a very good manager and they have a very good playing style. It's a balance we need to find: do we want to play them on a regular basis or once in a while and keep them with us where we have to be aware of our own interests?

“So, we can't let everybody go that doesn't play all the time – and there Tyler Morton is a good example of that. He's a quality, quality player, good enough to play everywhere around the league, but is in competition with so many good midfielders over here.”