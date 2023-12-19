Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool youngster Bobby Clark made a perfect return from a prolonged injury absence last weekend.

The midfielder bagged the winner for the Reds' under-21s in their 2-1 triumph over Chelsea at the AXA Training Centre. Clark came off the bench with 13 minutes to go in what was his first appearance in two-and-a-half months - and produced a fine finish into the far corner to earn Barry Lewtas' side all three points. Celebrating his comeback, he wrote on Twitter: "First game back after 3 month out nice to get the winner."

Clark has now scored three goals this season, while he's also recorded three assists in six games. The former Newcastle United midfielder had been sidelined with an ankle injury, meaning he's yet to make an appearance for Jurgen Klopp's first team in 2023-24. Clark featured twice for Liverpool last campaign. He made his debut , in the 9-0 Premier League rout of Bournemouth before handed his full bow in a Carabao Cup triumph over Derby County.

The 18-year-old was part of the Reds' pre-season squad for trips to Germany and Singapore, scoring in a 4-0 friendly victory over Leicester City. Clark would have likely been handed some opportunities in the Europa League group stage had he remained fit, too.

Speaking after the Reds' 5-1 win over Toulouse in October, Klopp said: “A couple are not even available. Ben Doak would have for sure had minutes tonight, Bobby Clark who is coming back from injury. We have a lot of good boys, we really trust them and we build on that.”