Liverpool midfielder with ‘absolutely exceptional’ brain takes big step forward

Liverpool's Tyler Morton is edging towards a playing return. The midfielder was spotted on training on Tuesday as he battles back from a fractured foot.

Morton spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers where he gained invaluable senior experience. The Wirral-born youngster made a total of 46 appearances for the Championship outfit. However, his campaign was cut short in April when he suffered a metatarsal issue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As a result, Morton was ruled out of action for the Reds' entire pre-season campaign. Indeed, chances would have likely been presented to the 20-year-old with Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and James Milner departing and manager Jurgen Klopp left with a dearth of options in his engine room.

Morton will be hopeful of a return to action and his recovery appears to have taken a step up. He was spotted back training with Liverpool's first team on Tuesday. That will be a marked boost for the England under-20 international, who made nine appearances for the Reds in the 2021-22 season - including full Premier League and Champions League debuts.

Speaking after a 2-1 victory over AC Milan at the San Siro in December 2021, Klopp said on Morton's performance: “I don’t want to make his life more complicated than it is already, when playing at such a young age for a club like Liverpool, with a performance like this.