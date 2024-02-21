Liverpool missing 11 players as Jurgen Klopp makes five changes against Luton Town
Jurgen Klopp has been forced into five changes as Liverpool face Luton Town in the Premier League at Anfield.
Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez were all forced off in last Saturday's 4-1 win at Brentford - with the former facing a couple of months on the sidelines.
What's more, Mo Salah misses out after coming off the bench for Jota at Brentford. That was the Reds talisman's first appearance since recovering from a hamstring injury and is suffering from muscle fatigue and has not been risked ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday.
Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak are among the others on the treatment table.
Harvey Elliott comes in to replace Jota while Cody Gakpo, who scored off the bench against Brentford, fills the void of Nunez up front. They form a three-pronged attack along with Luis Diaz.
In midfield, Ryan Gravenberch is handed a start in the place of Jones alongside Alexis Mac Allister and Wataru Endo.
Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate and both rested in defence so Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah feature along with Virgil van Dijk and Conor Bradley, with Caoimhin Kelleher in goal.
The bench is largely made up of youngsters, with 16-year-old Trey Nyoni included along with prolific 18-year-old striker Jayden Danns.
Liverpool: Kelleher, Bradley, van Dijk, Quansah, Gomez, Endo, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Elliott, Gakpo, Diaz.
Subs: Adrian, Konate, Tsimikas, Robertson, Clark, Nyoni, McConnell, Gordon, Danns.