Liverpool team news for their Dubai Super Cup clash vs Lyon.

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool team for today’s friendly against Lyon in the Dubai Super Cup.

The Reds have fielded a strong side, with the likes of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino, Andy Robertson and Thiago Alcantara all featuring.

In addition, Joel Matip starts at centre-back in what is his first game since early October. He’s been unavailable because of a calf injury. He partners Joe Gomez, while James Milner starts at right-back. Trent Alexander-Arnold has been away with England at the World Cup and is now set for a break after the Three Lions’ elimination to France. Coaimhin Kelleher is between the posts, with Alisson Becker given a rest after Brazil crashed out of the World Cup at the hands of Croatia.

Eighteen-year-old Stefan Bajcetic starts in midfield, with Naby Keita on the bench having not played since July. He’s partnered with Thiago and Harvey Elliott.

Up front, Firmino is flanked by Salah and youngster Fabio Carvalho.

Curtis Jones does not feature among the substitutes, however. He was spotted training alone earlier this week in Dubai and has suffered from a tibia issue all season.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Milner, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Bajcetic, Thiago, Elliott; Salah, Firmino, Carvalho