Napoli team news as Hirving Lozano may not be available when Liverpool face the Serie A club in the Champions League.

Napoli could be without a key player when they face Liverpool in the Champions League later this week.

The Reds open their 2022-23 European campaign as they travel to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Wednesday (20.00 BST).

Jurgen Klopp’s side reached the final of the prestigious competition last season but their pursuit of a seventh crown ended with a 1-0 loss to Real Madrid in Paris.

Still, Liverpool will be determined for another impressive run in the Champions League under Klopp.

The Reds will be without several players against Napoli. Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlian have both been omitted from the 24-man squad because of their respective injuries, while Ibrahima Konate remains unavailable with a knee issue.

In addition, Liverpool are sweating on the fitness of Fabio Carvalho.

The attacking midfielder was forced off at half-time with a swollen knee in Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Everton in the Merseyside derby.

And during Napoli’s 2-1 victory at Lazio, they also saw a player depart because of injury.

Hirving Lozano was stretchered off in the first half after a clash of heads with Lazio defender Adam Marusic.

Lozano, who was linked with Manchester United during the summer transfer window, did not suffer any facial fractures after undergoing tests.

But the Mexico international now may be doubtful to feature against Liverpool as he may need time to recover from the blow.