Liverpool new injury blow confirmed - as two changes made Mo Salah decision made vs Brentford

Liverpool team to face Brentford in the Premier League confirmed.
By Will Rooney
Published 17th Feb 2024, 11:31 GMT
Updated 17th Feb 2024, 11:35 GMT
Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool with Mohamed Salah of Liverpool at AXA Training Centre on October 04, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool with Mohamed Salah of Liverpool at AXA Training Centre on October 04, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Jurgen Klopp has made two changes for Liverpool's Premier League clash against Brentford.

Mo Salah is back involved for the Reds, with his last appearance on New Year's Day. Salah jetted off to the African Cup of Nations to represent Egypt. His tournament ended early, however, as he suffered a hamstring injury. Salah features on the bench

With Trent Alexander-Arnold absent with a knee injury, Conor Bradley starts at right-back. Meanwhile, Ibrahima Konate comes back into the line-up after missing last weekend's 3-1 loss against Burnley because of suspension. Jarell Quansah drops to the bench.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker suffered a hamstring injury in Liverpool's final training session. It means that Caoimhin Kelleher continues in goal, with Alisson absent against Burnley because of illness. Joe Gomez is back involved after having flu. Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Endo, Mac Allister, Jones, Diaz, Jota, Nunez. Subs: Adrian, Gomez, Salah, Gakpo, Elliott, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, McConnell, Quansah.

