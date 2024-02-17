Liverpool new injury blow confirmed - as two changes made Mo Salah decision made vs Brentford
Jurgen Klopp has made two changes for Liverpool's Premier League clash against Brentford.
Mo Salah is back involved for the Reds, with his last appearance on New Year's Day. Salah jetted off to the African Cup of Nations to represent Egypt. His tournament ended early, however, as he suffered a hamstring injury. Salah features on the bench
With Trent Alexander-Arnold absent with a knee injury, Conor Bradley starts at right-back. Meanwhile, Ibrahima Konate comes back into the line-up after missing last weekend's 3-1 loss against Burnley because of suspension. Jarell Quansah drops to the bench.
Goalkeeper Alisson Becker suffered a hamstring injury in Liverpool's final training session. It means that Caoimhin Kelleher continues in goal, with Alisson absent against Burnley because of illness. Joe Gomez is back involved after having flu. Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Endo, Mac Allister, Jones, Diaz, Jota, Nunez. Subs: Adrian, Gomez, Salah, Gakpo, Elliott, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, McConnell, Quansah.