Newcastle United have been handed another major setback ahead of the Carabao Cup final clash with Liverpool.

Newcastle United’s position heading into the Carabao Cup final has taken another major blow following confirmation Sven Botman will not make the clash against Liverpool.

The Magpies’ absence list continues to pile up, with the defender now ruled out of action once again, despite only returning from an ACL injury in January. Botman was out for ten months following his previous injury and has since missed Newcastle’s last five games with further knee issues.

It has now been confirmed that the 25-year-old must undergo more surgery. The new issue is said to be on the opposite knee to the previous ACL injury and the club hopes it isn’t as serious as his previous setback. Botman has been added to the growing list of absences at St James’ Park, causing Eddie Howe further headaches ahead of their meeting with Liverpool at Wembley.

Botman is the latest major blow for Newcastle, who will already be without key players for the Carabao Cup final. Jamaal Lascelles has not featured at all this season as he continues to recover from an ACL injury sustained last March. He has suffered minor setbacks in his return to training and is not expected back until further towards the end of the season.

Kieran Trippier was brought off midway through the second half of Newcastle’s FA Cup clash with Brighton with a back issue. Howe is hopeful there will be no ‘long-term consequences’ of the problem and fans must wait to see if he is involved in Monday’s clash against West Ham.

The Magpies were dealt a huge scare with Alexander Isak but the fears have been put down to ‘general tightness’ and he is not expected to be out long-term. However, the same cannot be said for Lewis Hall, who will be out for the remainder of the season with an ankle injury, as confirmed by the club.

Anthony Gordon will also be out of contention for the final, following his red card against Brighton. Newcastle have opted not to appeal the decision, meaning the winger will serve his three-match ban and miss the clash with Liverpool.

Liverpool prepare for first chance at silverware

Liverpool have their first shot at a trophy under Arne Slot in just a matter of days. After a stunning comeback against Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-final, the Reds will make the journey to the capital to face Newcastle at Wembley on March 16th.

Despite going 1-0 down in the first semi-final leg, Liverpool dashed all of Spurs’ hopes with a statement 4-0 comeback at Anfield. Since then, Slot’s side met with Newcastle in the Premier League as a Cup final preview.

Goals from in form midfielders Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister earned Liverpool their 20th Premier League win of the season, putting them 13 points clear of Arsenal in the title race. Newcastle are currently sixth with 44 points, just three outside the top four despite their ongoing injury troubles.