Jurgen Klopp will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the current season. The news took the footballing world by surprise on Friday morning as Klopp explained his decision to call time on his spell in the Anfield dugout after nine seasons.

The Reds, who are currently five points clear at the top of the Premier League table, will be focused on ensuring he goes out on a high as they continue to compete on all four fronts. However, the work may have already started when it comes to selecting Klopp's successor.

Former Liverpool player Xabi Alonso is the clear favourite when it comes to the bookies given the outstanding job he has done with Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen. Alonso has been with Leverkusen since October 2022 and the work he has done has seen him consistently linked with the biggest jobs in world football.

There are plenty of other candidates, though, with the likes of Graham Potter, Steven Gerrard, Roberto De Zerbi and Thomas Frank all being found close to the top of the Sky Bet odds list. Here's a rundown of how the bookmakers see it.

