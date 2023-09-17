Liverpool ‘not’ close to deal as Bundesliga pair are linked with moves

Latest Liverpool news and rumours following their weekend win in the Premier League

Liverpool won 3-1 away at Wolves this weekend following their return from the international break. Jurgen Klopp’s side are yet to lose in the league this season.

They are joint-second in the Premier League table behind Manchester City. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...

Defender talk clarified

Liverpool are ‘not’ close to a deal to sign Piero Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen at this stage, according to a report by Football Transfers. The Reds have been heavily linked with a swoop for the Bundesliga defender but a move isn’t believed to be close ahead of the January transfer window.

Hincapie, who is 21-years-old, has impressed playing under Xabi Alonso in Germany over recent times. He made the move to Europe in 2021 from Talleres and is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

Midfielder update

Liverpool have been joined by Juventus in pursuit of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone this winter, as reported by Italian news outlet Calciomercato. At the age of 22, the former France youth international may be seen by Klopp as a potential long-term option in the middle of the park at Anfield.