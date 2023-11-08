The Brazilian is also wanted by another Premier League club and it is unclear if Liverpool will move for him in January.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool are unlikely to move for Andre Trindade in January according to the latest reports, despite his price tag being revealed.

Andre, 22, is contracted until 2026 but he was a target for the Reds in the summer but he insisted that he would not leave Fluminense during their season and Jurgen Klopp moved to sign Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch instead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brazilian led his side to their first ever Copa Libertadores triumph over the weekend, as his side edged out Boca Junior 2-1 after extra time to secure a historic trophy and Andre was at the centre of the success, playing 120 minutes.

The latest report from Liverpool journalist David Lynch has revealed that Liverpool do not intend to join any prospective mid-season race for Andre.

However, in terms of interest from other clubs, Globo Esporte, via Sport Witness, have claimed Arsenal and Fulham are also interested in signing the midfielder. The report goes on to claim that Fluminense now expects that an offer worth over €35m will arrive in January.

Liverpool did make contact with the Brazilian club in the summer, only to be informed that Fluminense had no intention of selling Andre midway through their domestic season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the Reds seemingly happy with their squad, a report from journalist Bruno Andrade at UOL Brazil has claimed that Fulham are the ‘strongest candidate’ to sign Andre.

“Fulham is currently the strongest candidate in England to move forward soon with the signing of André, who has also been closely watched for months by Arsenal and Liverpool," he wrote.

"One of Fluminense’s main highlights of the season and a frequent name on the Brazilian team’s squad list, the young midfielder is the priority target to reinforce the team led by Portuguese Marco Silva.

"The London club believes that in January Bayern Munich will try again to acquire the Portuguese João Palhinha and, therefore, wants to plan the arrival of a replacement as soon as possible."

Advertisement

Advertisement

With money spent on four midfielders this summer, combined with the pool of younger talent, it remains to be seen if Klopp will greenlight another midfield move halfway through the season - it just doesn't seem necessary at this point.