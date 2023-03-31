Liverpool ‘not’ pursuing move for soon-to-be free agent Evan Ndicka after all

Despite reports claiming the opposite in recent days, the Reds are reportedly not in the market for the Frenchman.

Ndicka played a vital role in helping Eintracht Frankfurt lift the Europa League last season and his name has been mentioned as someone the Magpies may be interested in signing. At just 23 years of age, it is likely that Ndicka still hasn’t reached his potential and could be a key part of any defence for the next decade or so.

Liverpool are reportedly not looking to sign Eintracht Frankfurt’s Evan Ndicak despite conflicting reports earlier this week.

The Frenchman will leave the German club in the summer after his contract expires as he looks to run down his current deal.

Having emerged as a highly-rated centre-back in recent seasons, the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are said to be linked with the player, who will end up being a bargain signing for someone in Europe.

Despite reports earlier this week, GOAL’s Neil Jones has revealed that the club have ‘poured cold water’ on a potential deal, seemingly ruling out the Merseyside club from being in the running.

“Unfortunately, the conversations I have had about this player have sort of been, I wouldn’t say a hard no, but a firm no,” the GOAL journalist told The Redmen TV.

“The people I have spoken to around Liverpool have poured cold water on it and I sort of believed them to be fair.”

It was reported earlier in the week from the Mirror that Liverpool have followed the French defender since he emerged as a teenager with Auxerre and were trying to bring him to Anfield in the summer.

However, those links have been quashed despite reports from David Maddock, the Daily Mirror Nothern Correspondent, earlier this week that a centre-back is reportedly one of Jurgen Klopp’s priorities as part of his rebuild.

With all the noise surrounding big-money moves for Jude Bellingham and Mason Mount, a defender of his quality and potential available on a free transfer seemed like a no-brainer.

Now it remains to be seen whether one of either Joel Matip or Joe Gomez will leave the club to make way for another defender - if Klopp is indeed looking to sign a defender.

