Liverpool ‘not’ pursuing move for soon-to-be free agent Evan Ndicka after all

Liverpool are reportedly not looking to sign Eintracht Frankfurt’s Evan Ndicak despite conflicting reports earlier this week.
The Frenchman will leave the German club in the summer after his contract expires as he looks to run down his current deal.
Having emerged as a highly-rated centre-back in recent seasons, the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are said to be linked with the player, who will end up being a bargain signing for someone in Europe.
Despite reports earlier this week, GOAL’s Neil Jones has revealed that the club have ‘poured cold water’ on a potential deal, seemingly ruling out the Merseyside club from being in the running.
“Unfortunately, the conversations I have had about this player have sort of been, I wouldn’t say a hard no, but a firm no,” the GOAL journalist told The Redmen TV.
“The people I have spoken to around Liverpool have poured cold water on it and I sort of believed them to be fair.”
It was reported earlier in the week from the Mirror that Liverpool have followed the French defender since he emerged as a teenager with Auxerre and were trying to bring him to Anfield in the summer.
However, those links have been quashed despite reports from David Maddock, the Daily Mirror Nothern Correspondent, earlier this week that a centre-back is reportedly one of Jurgen Klopp’s priorities as part of his rebuild.
With all the noise surrounding big-money moves for Jude Bellingham and Mason Mount, a defender of his quality and potential available on a free transfer seemed like a no-brainer.
Now it remains to be seen whether one of either Joel Matip or Joe Gomez will leave the club to make way for another defender - if Klopp is indeed looking to sign a defender.
For now, we await the end of the season to see what moves Liverpool will make - with midfield the main area of priority in Klopp’s rebuild.