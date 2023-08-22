A deal for Liverpool to sign Manu Kone ‘would not be difficult’ according to one report.

The Reds are still in the market to add to their engine room before the transfer window closes in just more than a week’s time. Jurgen Klopp’s side moved to sign Wataru End from Stuttgart last week, although they still may be a midfield option light following the departures of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Kone is someone who Liverpool had on their radar earlier this summer before the arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai from Brighton and RB Leipzig respectively. The Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder made 31 appearances last season, scoring one goal and recording one assist and has a reported valuation of between £30-35 million.