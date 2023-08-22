Liverpool offer for £35m star ‘can be presented in days’ and deal ‘would not be difficult’
Liverpool have been linked with Manu Kone throughout the summer.
A deal for Liverpool to sign Manu Kone ‘would not be difficult’ according to one report.
The Reds are still in the market to add to their engine room before the transfer window closes in just more than a week’s time. Jurgen Klopp’s side moved to sign Wataru End from Stuttgart last week, although they still may be a midfield option light following the departures of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Kone is someone who Liverpool had on their radar earlier this summer before the arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai from Brighton and RB Leipzig respectively. The Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder made 31 appearances last season, scoring one goal and recording one assist and has a reported valuation of between £30-35 million.
The 22-year-old is currently sidelined with a knee injury suffered while representing Germany at the European under-21s Championship earlier this summer, while the Bundesliga outfit are said to be reluctant to sell. But Portuguese-based reporter Pedro Almeida has claimed that a deal to sign Kone ‘would not be difficult. He wrote on Twitter: “Manu Kone to Liverpool is not off, one offer can be presented in next days. The Reds continue to look for a new midfielder even after Endo arrival. The deal with the player would not be difficult as it is a great opportunity for him.”