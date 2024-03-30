Liverpool are back in action on Saturday following the international break, taking on Brighton at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp's men have the opportunity to put points between themselves and at least one of their title rivals this weekend, providing they can do their part.

The Reds can do that because Arsenal and Manchester City face each other on Sunday, handing Liverpool a potential advantage, though the Seagulls are no pushovers. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Anfield.

Defender 'offered'

Liverpool have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Sporting CP star Goncalo Inacio. According to Sports Zone, the Reds have already been monitoring the player for the last 12 months, and they could now get their opportunity to land him

The 22-year-old defender has six Portugal caps to date, and it is that much more interesting because Sporting boss Ruben Amorim is one of the managers currently being mentioned as a possible candidate for the Liverpool job.

Lineker concern

Gary Lineker has named a concern he has about the next Liverpool manager, whoever that may be. He said on the Rest is Football Podcast: "It's impossible, really, to have continued success decade after decade. It's so hard to do that.