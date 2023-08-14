Register
Liverpool were ‘offered’ chance to sign World Cup winner for £15m - now worth £107m

Liverpool are in the transfer market for a new midfielder after suffering a Moises Caicedo blow.

By Will Rooney
Published 14th Aug 2023, 18:16 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 18:32 BST

Liverpool were ‘offered’ the chance to sign Enzo Fernandez for just £15 million last summer, reports suggest.

According to The Times, River Plate gave the Reds the opportunity to bring the midfielder to Anfield a year ago - but opted against the move.

Fernandez instead joined Benfica and proved an instant hit. What’s more, he proved a key player for Argentina as they achieved 2022 World Cup glory in Qatar, which earned him a whopping £107 million British record-fee move to Chelsea in January.

Liverpool are currently in desperate need of a new defensive midfield after the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, while James Milner and Naby Keita left the club at the end of last season.

The Reds had a £110 million bid accepted from Brighton for Moises Caicedo. However, the Ecuador international is now closing in on a £115 million switch to Chelsea.

Liverpool have also had three offers - culminating at £45 million - turned down by Southampton for Romeo Lavia. It is also said that the Belgium international may be Chelsea-bound.

