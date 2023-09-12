Register
Liverpool omit senior player from squad as Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic absences explained

Liverpool’s Europa League squad in full confirmed.

By Will Rooney
Published 12th Sep 2023, 16:04 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 16:16 BST

Liverpool’s 23-man squad for their upcoming 2023-24 Europa League campaign has been confirmed.

And the Reds have omitted Adrian from their set-up because of UEFA rules. Clubs can have 25 players on List A - with a minimum of eight spots allocated to ‘locally trained’ players while a maximum of four can be ‘association trained’. As a result, third-choice keeper Adrian is not involved and instead Polish stopper Vitezslav Jaros - classed as locally trained - is included.

New signings Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch do feature, as well as youngsters Bobby Clark (association trained) and Ben Doak. The likes of Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic will instead be included on List B. That is because they were born after 1 January 2002 and have been at Liverpool for two years uninterupted.

Liverpool’s Europa League campaign starts with a trip to LASK on Thursday 21 September. Royal Union Saint-Gilloise and Toulouse have also been drawn alongside the Reds in Group E.

Liverpool’s Europa League squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros.

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Matip, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Thiago, Clark

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez, Jota, Doak.

List B players: Pitaluga, Quansah, Bradley, Bajcetic, Elliott.

