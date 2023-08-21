Liverpool remain keen on signing Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch. But the Mirror reports that Manchester United are trying to spoil Jurgen Klopp's plans and land the midfielder.

Liverpool finally filled the void of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho by bringing in Wataru Endo from Stuttgart last week in a deal worth around £16 million. The Japan international made his debut in Saturday's 3-1 win over Bournemouth. The Reds are keen on adding another midfielder to their squad, however, having lost out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea.

Gravenberch is someone who's been linked with Liverpool throughout the summer. The Holland international joined Bayern a year ago for £16 million but was a bit-part player in his maiden season. And in the Bundesliga champions' opening two fixtures this term, he has been an unused substituted - most recently a 4-0 win over Werder Bremen on Friday evening.