Liverpool have uploaded photos of their latest training session from the AXA Training Centre.

The Reds prepare to travel to Leeds United in the Premier League on Monday (20.00 BST) and have a sustained period at their Kirkby base to prepare for the game.

After a hectic eight-day period, losing 4-1 to Manchester City before earning draws against Chelsea and Arsenal - the latter a pulsating 2-2 affair - Jurgen Klopp’s side’s chances of a top-four finish now look beyond reach. They presently sit in eighth spot and are some 12 points outside the Champions League places with nine fixtures remaining.

But a berth in the top six is still not guaranteed and there remains plenty to play - especially against a Leeds outfit battling relegation.

And as things stand, Liverpool look set for a major boost at Elland Road as Luis Diaz steps up his comeback from injury. The winger hasn’t featured for the Reds since suffering a devastating knee blow in a 3-2 loss to Arsenal last October. Klopp confirmed fter the recent draw against the Gunners that Diaz was set to return to full sessions this week, having been partly involved in recent weeks.

Liverpool have been cautious with the Colombia international but a berth on the bench against the Whites is looking likely.

Meanwhile, there will be hope that Thiago Alcantara is fit enough to start against Leeds with a good period of training behind him. The Spain international returned from a two-month hip issue to come off the bench against Arsenal. The recently-turned 32-year-old made all the difference in the engine room.