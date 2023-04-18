Register
Liverpool and FSG chief open talks ahead of making sporting director decision

Tim Steidten is reportedly in the running to become Liverpool sporting director.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 18th Apr 2023, 10:50 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 11:18 BST

Liverpool have opened talks with Tim Steidten about taking over as sporting director, according to reports.

Football Insider claims that the Reds have entered negotiations with the German about replacing Julian Ward this summer.

Ward only succeeded the much-vaunted Michael Edwards in the key backroom position at the end of last season but has opted to spend just a year in the role.

Now Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and CEO Billy Hogan are said to be in discussions with Steidten, who left Bayer Leverkusen in March, along with other candidates. During his time with the German club, Steidten helped sign the likes of wonderkid Florian Wirtz, Moussa Diaby and Adam Hlozek.

The 43-year-old held talks about taking up a role at Chelsea earlier this year.

Related topics:Jurgen KloppSporting Director