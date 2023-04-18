Tim Steidten is reportedly in the running to become Liverpool sporting director.

Liverpool have opened talks with Tim Steidten about taking over as sporting director, according to reports.

Football Insider claims that the Reds have entered negotiations with the German about replacing Julian Ward this summer.

Ward only succeeded the much-vaunted Michael Edwards in the key backroom position at the end of last season but has opted to spend just a year in the role.

Now Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and CEO Billy Hogan are said to be in discussions with Steidten, who left Bayer Leverkusen in March, along with other candidates. During his time with the German club, Steidten helped sign the likes of wonderkid Florian Wirtz, Moussa Diaby and Adam Hlozek.