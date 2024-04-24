Liverpool 'open talks' with Arne Slot ahead of summer move to replace Jurgen Klopp

Feyenoord manager Arne Slot. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Liverpool have reportedly opened up talks with Feyenoord over their pursuit of Arne Slot.

Slot, 45, has emerged as a leading candidate in Liverpool’s search for Jurgen Klopp’s replacement this summer. The Dutchman has impressed in the Eredivisie after two spells at AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord since 2019, winning two major honours.

The Athletic have revealed that Slot is said to be ‘enthusiastic’ about a move to Merseyside and there is no set release clause for Liverpool to trigger. With Feyenoord facing off in the Dutch Cup final on Sunday, Liverpool applied discretion on their part and acted out of respect to the club by not revealing their pursuit until after that game - which they won. Previously, he was heavily linked with a move to Tottenham and he has expressed a desire to come to the Premier League.

While Slot has emerged as the frontrunner, it is written that ‘Liverpool are conducting a thorough process and will continue to assess other candidates’ but that he is a serious candidate. Ruben Amorim was earmarked as a frontrunner earlier this month and he even emerged as a target for West Ham in recent days as he flew to London for talks.