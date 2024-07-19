Liverpool principal owner John Henry. Picture: Clive Mason/Getty Images | Getty Images

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group have long been linked with purchasing an NBA team.

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) pulled out what would have been their most recent purchase. After entering talks, the Boston-based group opted against pursuing a deal to buy French club Bordeaux earlier this week.

Had FSG continued with the transaction, it would have been their first step to becoming multi-owners in football. That indeed is their intention after bringing back former Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards to become CEO of football.

Which club FSG now sets their sights on remains to be seen. In fairness, they have enough to presently occupy them. John Henry and Co. have been in charge of Liverpool since their £300 million takeover in 2010. Meanwhile, FSG own the iconic MLB side the Boston Red Sox, NHL team the Pittsburgh Penguins and NASCAR's RFK Racing.

In the past year, FSG have expanded into golf. They purchased a franchise in the newly-formed Technology Golf League before spearheading a consortium named the Strategic Sports Group to invest up to $3 billion in the PGA Tour.

However, it has long been thought that FSG would be interested in buying an NBA team. LeBron James, one of the greatest basketballers of all time, is a lifetime partner in FSG and expressed his desire to become an owner when he retires.

The destination of an NBA team that FSG could hold the keys to has been suggested as Las Vegas. The influence that Sin City holds when it comes to sport has increased profoundly. NFL team the Raiders moved to Oakland to Vegas in 2020, with MLB outfit the Athletics expected to make the same switch later this decade. In addition, NHL team the Vegas Golden Knights were founded in 2017 - winning the Stanley Cup six years later.

What the Nevada city is lacking is a men's basketball team (the Las Vegas Aces play in the WNBA) - although it's thought it will only be a matter of time until that isn't the case. The NBA is expected to expand to 32 teams in the coming years, with commissioner Adam Silver confirming that Vegas is on the radar, as well as Seattle.

Sin City is currently hosting the NBA’s Summer League and it’s no surprise that expansion is a topic of conversation. And according to Bloomberg, there is likely to be a bidding war and whoever is successful could pay as much as $7 billion. If that were the case, it would be the most expensive sports team in history. Last year, the NFL’s Washington Commanders were bought by Josh Harris for $6.05 billion. Moreover, there could be an additional cost for the construction of a new stadium which could ‘add a couple billion dollars to the price tag’.

The Boston Celtics, the fourth-most valuable team in the NBA, is currently up for sale and could dictate how much a franchise in Vegas fetches.

However, principal owner John Henry did recently admit that the FSG may be too preoccupied to buy an NBA team. “It means that we’re not looking to grow at this point,” he told the Boston Globe. “I hate to say that on the record, but we’ve got our hands full with Boston, Liverpool, this, Pittsburgh, NASCAR, real estate.

“We’re working on a couple of things that we were working on before we got involved here. “There will be other opportunities, I’m sure, that we’ll look at, but we are fully engaged. We’re not out there, and I think we’ve never been out there, looking for opportunities.”

But FSG know a good deal when one presents itself. And if they believed purchasing an NBA team in Vegas was savvy business, they may do so.