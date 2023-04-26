Liverpool principal owner John Henry was in the stands at the London Stadium for the victory over West Ham.

The Fenway Sports Group chief was spotted alongside Reds CEO Billy Hogan to take in the 2-1 win in the capital.

Henry is based in America and hasn’t been at a Liverpool game since the 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth earlier this season.

The Reds picked up a third successive Premier League victory courtesy of goals from Cody Gakpo and Joel Matip either side of half-time. The triumph moved Liverpool up to sixth in the table.