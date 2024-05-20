Liverpool owner John Henry's wife responds to Man City's Premier League title dig with perfect response
The wife of Liverpool principal owner John Henry has thanked Manchester City for ‘thinking of us on your special day’.
City secured a fourth successive Premier League title as they earned a 3-1 victory over West Ham in their final game of the 2023-24 campaign. It’s an unprecedented achievement delivered by Etihad Stadium boss Pep Guardiola.
What’s more, City have won six of the seven previous crowns - with only Liverpool breaking their stranglehold in 2019-20.
One of the Reds’ slogans is ‘This means more’. Meanwhile, earlier this season when still in the title race, vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold said that trophies mean more to Liverpool and the fanbase because of the financial differences between both clubs.
After winning the title, City appeared to aim a dig at the Reds and Alexander-Arnold with a social media post that said: “This means four.”
As a result, Linda Pizzuti - the wife of Henry and a director of owners Fenway Sports Group - responded on Instagram by saying: “A sincere congratulations to Man City - Premier League champions! So much respect for this tremendous achievement.
“Thanks for thinking of us on your special day.”
