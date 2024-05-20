Liverpool owner John Henry's wife responds to Man City's Premier League title dig with perfect response

Linda Pizzuti with husband and Liverpool principal owner John Henry. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)Linda Pizzuti with husband and Liverpool principal owner John Henry. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Liverpool owner John Henry’s wife Linda Pizzuti issued a response on social media.

The wife of Liverpool principal owner John Henry has thanked Manchester City for ‘thinking of us on your special day’.

City secured a fourth successive Premier League title as they earned a 3-1 victory over West Ham in their final game of the 2023-24 campaign. It’s an unprecedented achievement delivered by Etihad Stadium boss Pep Guardiola.

What’s more, City have won six of the seven previous crowns - with only Liverpool breaking their stranglehold in 2019-20.

One of the Reds’ slogans is ‘This means more’. Meanwhile, earlier this season when still in the title race, vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold said that trophies mean more to Liverpool and the fanbase because of the financial differences between both clubs.

After winning the title, City appeared to aim a dig at the Reds and Alexander-Arnold with a social media post that said: “This means four.”

Linda Pizzuti's Instagram post. Picture: Linda Pizzuti/ InstagramLinda Pizzuti's Instagram post. Picture: Linda Pizzuti/ Instagram
As a result, Linda Pizzuti - the wife of Henry and a director of owners Fenway Sports Group - responded on Instagram by saying: “A sincere congratulations to Man City - Premier League champions! So much respect for this tremendous achievement.

“Thanks for thinking of us on your special day.”

