Fenway Sports Group have come to an agreement to part ways with the Salem Red Sox.

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have struck a deal to sell one of their teams.

FSG have agreed to part ways with the Salem Red Sox - a Minor League Baseball outfit who are affiliated with the iconic Boston Red Sox - to Diamond Baseball Holdings.

The sale still needs to be approved by the Carolina League but FSG are set to bring a 15-year association with Salem to an end. The Virginia-based team will still be affiliated with the FSG-owned Boston Red Sox.

FFSG chief executive Sam Kennedy said: "Our connection to Allen [Lawrence, Salem general manager] and the entire player development team in Salem will remain intact and I know the organization is in good hands with DBH leaders like Pat Battle and Peter Freund at the helm. What they are doing to enhance the Minor Leagues through investment and technology will benefit Salem greatly and I have no doubt they will continue to build on what has been established in Salem under Allen’s capable guidance.”

FSG have owned Liverpool since 2010 while they completed the purchase of National Hockey League team the Pittsburgh Penguins in December 2021. NASCAR team RFK Racing are also part of their portfolio.

