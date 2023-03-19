Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60
19 hours ago Donald Trump calls for ‘protest’ saying he expects arrest in days
23 hours ago US President Joe Biden welcomes Vladimir Putin ICC arrest warrant
23 hours ago Heathrow Airport Easter strike: Staff will walk out for 10 days
23 hours ago Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill opens up on blood cancer diagnosis
1 day ago Comic Relief raises £34 million in star-studded night of comedy

Liverpool owners FSG agree baseball team sale as chief executive confirms deal

Fenway Sports Group have come to an agreement to part ways with the Salem Red Sox.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 19th Mar 2023, 08:48 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 09:37 GMT

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have struck a deal to sell one of their teams.

FSG have agreed to part ways with the Salem Red Sox - a Minor League Baseball outfit who are affiliated with the iconic Boston Red Sox - to Diamond Baseball Holdings.

The sale still needs to be approved by the Carolina League but FSG are set to bring a 15-year association with Salem to an end. The Virginia-based team will still be affiliated with the FSG-owned Boston Red Sox.

Most Popular

FFSG chief executive Sam Kennedy said: "Our connection to Allen [Lawrence, Salem general manager] and the entire player development team in Salem will remain intact and I know the organization is in good hands with DBH leaders like Pat Battle and Peter Freund at the helm. What they are doing to enhance the Minor Leagues through investment and technology will benefit Salem greatly and I have no doubt they will continue to build on what has been established in Salem under Allen’s capable guidance.”

FSG have owned Liverpool since 2010 while they completed the purchase of National Hockey League team the Pittsburgh Penguins in December 2021. NASCAR team RFK Racing are also part of their portfolio.

FSG are seeking minority investment in Liverpool, having put the club on the market more than four months ago.