Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Liverpool owners FSG complete purchase of new team - and partner with Tiger Woods

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group are moving into the world of golf.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 26th Jun 2023, 15:20 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 15:35 BST
From left: FSG trio Tom Werner, Mike Gordon and John Henry. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty ImagesFrom left: FSG trio Tom Werner, Mike Gordon and John Henry. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
From left: FSG trio Tom Werner, Mike Gordon and John Henry. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group have purchased their latest team.

FSG have owned the Reds since 2010, having purchased the club for £300 million under previous name New England Sports Ventures.

The American group first purchased MLB team the Boston Red Sox in 2004. In November 2021, they completed a takeover of NHL outfit the Pittsburgh Penguins while they also own NASCAR team RFK Racing.

Most Popular

Now the Financial Times reports that FSG are expanding into the golfing world. It is said that the John Henry-led group will purchase a team in a new virtual league, the TGL, which is owned by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy through their company TMRW Sports. FSG have acquired the rights to a Boston-based franchise and will also receive a 3% stake in TGL, having initially invested in TMRW in October 2022.

There will be six teams consisting of three players competing on a simulator. It is hoped the venture will help raise the popularity of golf for a younger audience and will be broadcast on primtime US television. The opening season will begin in January 2024.

Related topics:American