Liverpool owners FSG complete purchase of new team - and partner with Tiger Woods

From left: FSG trio Tom Werner, Mike Gordon and John Henry. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group have purchased their latest team.

FSG have owned the Reds since 2010, having purchased the club for £300 million under previous name New England Sports Ventures.

The American group first purchased MLB team the Boston Red Sox in 2004. In November 2021, they completed a takeover of NHL outfit the Pittsburgh Penguins while they also own NASCAR team RFK Racing.

Now the Financial Times reports that FSG are expanding into the golfing world. It is said that the John Henry-led group will purchase a team in a new virtual league, the TGL, which is owned by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy through their company TMRW Sports. FSG have acquired the rights to a Boston-based franchise and will also receive a 3% stake in TGL, having initially invested in TMRW in October 2022.