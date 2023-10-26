Liverpool principal owner John Henry. Picture: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group continue to work ‘closely’ with the Professional Golf Association as they eye their latest investment.

The Boston-based firm are in ‘growth mode’ as they aim to expand their portfolio of the Anfield outfit, Major League Baseball team the Boston Red Sox, National Hockey League side the Pittsburgh Penguins and NASCAR team RFK Racing.

Earlier this year, FSG purchased a Boston-based franchise in the new Technology Golf League spearheaded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. And with the marketing branch Fenway Sports Management agreeing a marketing deal with the Ladies PGA, John Henry & Co. now could take a step into the men’s tour.

The creation of the LIV Golf, funded by the Suadi Arabian Public Investment Fund - who also own Newcastle United - caused havoc in the sport with Major winners including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka all making the switch.

After a fractured relationship, an agreement with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour was agreed in July. A deadline of December 31 was set for negotiations to be thrashed out although reports suggest it is at the risk of collapse. Front Office Sports suggests that there has been ‘little progress’ and the deal is in ‘significant doubt’.