Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Fenway Sports Group are aiming to expand their footballing portfolio.

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group are reportedly in talks to purchase French club Bordeaux.

According to France Bleu Gironde, FSG have entered exclusive talks to buy the Ligue 2 outfit as they aim to expand their football portfolio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bordeaux are six-time French champions yet have found themselves in financial trouble in recent years. In 2022, they were relegated to the third tier because of alleged debts of €40million but were given a reprieve.

The Girondins finished 12th in Ligue 2 last season and are reportedly set to be in front of financial organisation Direction Nationale du Contrôle de Gestion (DNCG) today. France Beue Gironde states that Gérard Lopez, the owner and president of the club, is in negotiations with FSG.

It is reported that Julian Ward, a technical director of FSG after returning to the company having served as Liverpool’s sporting director between 2022-2023, has already flown into the south of France to visit the club to lead a delegation. It is said a ‘terms sheet’ has been in place between the two parties for several days.

In March, Michael Edwards returned to FSG having been Liverpool’s sporting director between 2015-2022 - helping sign the likes of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker and Sadio Mane in that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edwards was given the title of FSG’s CEO of football - to expand to a multi-club ownership model. The Boston-based group have been in charge of Liverpool since 2010, while they also hold the reins of MLB outfit the Boston Red Sox and NHL team the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Edwards said: “I am very grateful to Mike, John, Tom and the ownership group for offering me the opportunity to take on this new leadership role within FSG. “I was humbled by the desire and persistence they showed in wanting to work with me again. This is definitely not something that I take for granted given their track record across sport and business.

“It was vital for me that, if I did return, it had to be with renewed vigour and energy. In practice, this means having fresh challenges and opportunities. As such, one of the biggest factors in my decision is the commitment to acquire and oversee an additional club, growing this area of their organization. I believe that to remain competitive, investment and expansion of the current football portfolio is necessary.

“With Liverpool F.C., I will oversee the required reinforcement of football operations, with a number of essential leadership positions needing urgent attention. I know from personal experience what a wonderful job Mike Gordon has done with day-to-day oversight on behalf of his fellow owners. Going forward I’m looking forward to working with FSG’s Board of Managers. Also, in assuming this role, I fully understand that it comes with great expectations, and I therefore intend to identify, hire, and subsequently empower leaders who meet and embody the club’s values and ambitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad