It has been an interesting 2023 for Fenway Sports Group (FSG). The Boston-based firm are in growth mode and that has indeed been the case.

When it comes to Liverpool, work on the Anfield Road End is coming to a close after hitting a delay following contractors Buckingham Group going into administration. The phased opening of the £80 million project will begin for the clash against Manchester United on 17 December.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed in July that some $1.6 billion will be spent to develop the area around Major League Baseball team the Boston Red Sox's iconic Fenway Park.

What's more, FSG have made the leap into the golfing world. They purchased a franchise in the new Technology Golf League that is being spearheaded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. The maiden season was due to start in January but damage to the roof of the purpose-built tournament venue in Florida means it has been delayed by 12 months.

John Henry and Co. have also been in discussions with investing in the PGA Tour as talks with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund over a merger with LIV Golf stall.

Tom Werner has insisted that FSG are not spreading themselves too thin, National Hockey League side the Pittsburgh Penguins also under their control, while they own 50% of NASCAR's RFK Racing.

FSG chairman Werner said via the Boston Globe: "There are a number of people who have raised their hands to say that they would be interested in helping the new PGA, and it’s really up to the players and the board to decide the direction they want to go in. We’ve said that we think that we can help them, but it’s really up to them to decide the path.

“We’ve always thought golf is a growth sport and we feel we have competency in hospitality, in ticketing, creating enthusiasm for the venue that you come to, sponsorship, relations with the fans — these are areas that we have expertise in.

“There’s a narrative that we’re taking our eye off the ball. Our focus is obviously on the businesses that we are working in. If this happens, it happens, but it’s not going to divert our attention.”

Golf may not be the only sport that FSG expand their empire in the future, though. They have strongly been linked with purchasing a new franchise in the National Basketball League should the league expand as expected down the line.

Las Vegas has been a destination mooted given the growing sporting influence that the city holds - being dubbed the newest sports Mecca. It recently held its maiden Formula One race, NFL team the Raiders moved from Oakland to Sin City in 2020, NFL team the Vegas Golden Knights were founded in 2017 - and won the Stanley Cup last season - while WNBA team the Las Vegas Aces made the switch to Nevada from San Antonio in 2018.

Basketball legend LeBron James, who holds a stake in FSG and became a lifetime partner earlier this year, has expressed his desire to head up a team in Vegas when he eventually retires.

And the Boston Globe recently reported that Henry and Co are 'expected to be part of the ownership group for an NBA expansion franchise in Las Vegas in the coming years'.